IPL team Delhi Capitals extends association with JSW Group as principal sponsor

“IPL continues to attract the world’s best talent from the sport, making it a globally respected and aspirational brand, attracting a number of national brands with a global recall value. While the league sponsorships comprised a number of new-age enterprises from the tech space, they were complemented by well-established national brands such as ours. This varied combination of brands is testament to how the IPL as a single platform provides the best outreach into a very diverse demography. This is a unique proposition that no other Indian origin platform can provide," said Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement and Paints and director JSW Sports.