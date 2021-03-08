IPL teams expect up to 40% jump in revenue, eye digital sponsorship deals

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 ready to kick-start on 9 April, team franchises are busy signing last-minute sponsorship deals with brands. With the ongoing vaccination drive acting as a confidence booster, improved recovery in consumption and IPL 2020’s impressive performance, brands are willing to invest in the property. For this year’s edition, IPL team franchises are expecting 20 to 40% jump in sponsorship revenue over last year’s T20 tournament held in the UAE.

"There's a year‐on‐year increase when it comes to IPL team sponsorship revenue, the size of which often depends on how successful a franchise is. There's jersey level sponsorship and then there are brand partners for digital activations, which becomes an additional revenue stream for teams. It would be interesting to see if teams get new sponsors or they would manage to retain the existing ones," said Ritesh Nath, an independent sports consultant.

Brand partnerships, or what is dubbed as digital deals, are expected to pick up in this season under which brands can pay a relatively small amount of money to use team's trademark and player images to create co-branded campaigns and promotions. Unlike a title sponsorship, which costs Rs14 crore to Rs15 crore a year, industry executives said these deals can range from Rs35 lakh to Rs2 crore, making it as an easier investment option.

"With restrictions around in-stadia audience, digital deals comprising content and online promotions are getting popular. Franchises have realized that this stream will become bigger with time. These deals could be with experiential, tech and new-age brands, which are competing with each other to be associated with an IPL franchise. We are also looking at brands whose content will appeal to fans before signing them," said Vinod Bisht, interim chief executive officer (CEO), Delhi Capitals.

Recently, Delhi Capitals announced the extension of its association with JSW Group as title sponsor for three years. The team has also brought GMR as a new sponsor, while extending its association with APL Apollo and Jio for this edition. "We are looking at an increase of 30 to 35% or better than that considering we are still in conversation with multiple brands," said Bisht.

Satish Menon, chief executive, Kings XI Punjab IPL team said that digital deals will take off big time this year at a starting rate of Rs1 crore to Rs2 crore.

“We are still in conversation with multiple brands for such deals which offer good return on investment given the outlay is low. Such deals are also helping new brands to come into IPL fold by using player's images and trademarks for co-branded campaigns and deals. I believe such deals will also eventually bump up overall jersey pricing and sponsorship size," said Menon.

Kings XI Punjab is eyeing 20 to 25% jump in revenue this year with an expectation to cross Rs40 crore. The franchise has signed BKT Tyres which has taken the back of the jersey and Lotus Herbals which has come on board as principal sponsor.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals said it is building long-term relationships with brands such as Red Bull, Jio and Colgate and offbeat brands such as homegrown sanitary napkin brand Niine.

"From a sponsorship perspective, we are expecting to achieve a 40% increase over IPL 2020," said Jake Lush McCrum, chief operating officer (COO), Rajasthan Royals. "We have secured all of our major partners for the upcoming season and have built holistic packages with each of them. With regards to the on-pitch assets, we want to remove the clutter as much as possible to maximize each brand's visibility, which we have achieved by combining spots, such as for Red Bull."

