IPL teams expect up to 40% jump in revenue, eye digital sponsorship deals

"There's a year‐on‐year increase when it comes to IPL team sponsorship revenue, the size of which often depends on how successful a franchise is. There's jersey level sponsorship and then there are brand partners for digital activations, which becomes an additional revenue stream for teams. It would be interesting to see if teams get new sponsors or they would manage to retain the existing ones," said Ritesh Nath, an independent sports consultant.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}