IPL tickets selling in black; Chennai Police nabs 24

In a crackdown on black market sales of Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets, the Chennai Police arrested 24 people for selling tickets near the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai's Chepauk. The police seized 62 tickets and ₹65,700 in cash from the accused. The arrests were made during the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 12, and the case has been registered under relevant sections.

This incident follows the arrest of five people for printing and selling fake IPL tickets during the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. The police officials in plain clothes nabbed the accused after receiving a tip-off about the fake tickets.

Tickets worth ₹750 for CSK matches at the Chepauk were sold for ₹5,000 in the black market. Triplicane Police arrested 17 persons for selling tickets in the black market during the match between CSK and RR. To prevent the sale of tickets in the black market, special teams were deployed, and 11 cases were registered.

The police revealed that the arrested groups had purchased a large number of tickets and resold them at exorbitant prices. The accused have been booked under the provisions of City Police Act.

Black market sales of IPL tickets are not new. In 2014, during the IPL held in the United Arab Emirates, tickets worth Dh80 ( ₹1,308 as per then exchange rates) were sold online for as much as Dh1,500 ( ₹24,527).

The police have intensified their vigilance to prevent black market sales of IPL tickets. However, the issue persists, and stringent measures need to be implemented to eradicate this problem.

(With ANI inputs)