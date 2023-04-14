IPL tickets selling in black; Chennai Police nabs 24

IPL tickets selling in black; Chennai Police nabs 242 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Chennai Police seized a total of 62 tickets and cash worth ₹65,700 from the accused.
In a crackdown on black market sales of Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets, the Chennai Police arrested 24 people for selling tickets near the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai's Chepauk. The police seized 62 tickets and ₹65,700 in cash from the accused. The arrests were made during the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 12, and the case has been registered under relevant sections.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×