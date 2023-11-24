IPO blitz sets stage for listing day gains

An indication of this is the widening grey market premium (GMP), or the premium to the IPO price at which shares are traded in the unofficial market before listing on exchanges. When the Tata Technologies IPO opened on 22 September, the premium was ₹395, or 79% to the upper price band of ₹500 a share. At issue closing on 24 November, it had widened to ₹ 413 or 82.6%, according to a market participant who expects it to list at ₹913. Similarly, for Flair Writing, GMP expanded to ₹ 80 from ₹71 at issue opening, indicating an estimated listing of ₹384, or a 26% premium to the upper price level of ₹304.