IPO market to come out of covid break with Rossari Biotech issue next week

NEW DELHI: The market for initial public offerings, which has been in a covid-induced dormancy for more than four months, is expected to break the jinx next week with the issue of Mumbai-based specialty chemicals maker Rossari Biotech Limited. The issue, likely to be at around ₹425 per share, the price at which a pre-IPO placement was done in March, is expected to open 13 July and close two days later, according to sources familiar with the development.

NEW DELHI: The market for initial public offerings, which has been in a covid-induced dormancy for more than four months, is expected to break the jinx next week with the issue of Mumbai-based specialty chemicals maker Rossari Biotech Limited. The issue, likely to be at around ₹425 per share, the price at which a pre-IPO placement was done in March, is expected to open 13 July and close two days later, according to sources familiar with the development.

The company has received the final approval of the Registrar of Companies for its listing.

The company has received the final approval of the Registrar of Companies for its listing. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The IPO of SBI Cards and Payment Services, which closed on 5 March, was the last issue to hit the capital market. The imposition of a lockdown 22 March onwards to prevent the spread of coronavirus ensured that no company came to raise any equity from the public in this period.

Rossari had raised ₹100 crore in pre-IPO placement of shares with Malabar India Fund, White Oak, Kotak Infina, Axis AMC, Mirae Asset, Sundaram Mutual Fund, IIFL and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

According to the draft papers filed with the capital markets regulator by the company in December, Rossari will raise up to ₹150 crore via sale of fresh shares. The promoters will also sell 1.05 crore shares out of their current holdings. The face value of each share is ₹2.

Rossari plans to raise up to ₹100 crore from anchor investors prior to the IPO and that would proportionately reduce the quantum of fresh equity.

The company’s specialty chemicals are used in soaps and detergents, paints, inks, tiles, papers, natural and man-made textiles. It also makes products like shampoos, powders, sprays and creams for pets and nutrition items for poultry.