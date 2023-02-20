IPO-bound BharatPe names Aparna Kuppuswamy as chief risk officer
- Aparna Kuppuswamy was earlier chief risk officer at SBI Cards
Sequoia-backed fintech unicorn BharatPe on Monday announced that it has appointed industry veteran Aparna Kuppuswamy as its chief risk officer as it moves towards a public offering. Kuppuswamy will help the company move towards its IPO-goal.
