IPO-bound Senco Gold looks to expand presence in northern India
It has 2O showrooms in North India, spread across, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh now
Managing Director and CEO Suvankar Sen said Senco Gold Ltd, the largest jewelery retailer in Kolkata, plans to strengthen its presence in North India.
Currently, the soon-to-be-listed company has 127 showrooms across the country, with West Bengal accounting for 63%. The company sells its products under the brand name "Senco Gold & Diamonds" through various channels, including 70 company-run showrooms and 57 franchisee showrooms.
"A part of the IPO proceeds would be utilised to open new stores across the country but our focus would be north India," Sen said.
It has 2O showrooms in North India, spread across, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Additionally, the company aims to increase its presence in the digital space through an online platform and marketplace.
The company filed preliminary documents with capital market regulator Sebi in April this year to raise ₹525 crore with an initial public offering (IPO).
It has received Sebi's approval for its first share sale. The IPO consists of a new issue of up to ₹325 crore in equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore by selling shareholder SAIF Partners India IV Ltd.
The company proposes to use ₹240 crore of net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding working capital requirements and the remaining for general corporate purposes.
"SAIF Partners, which currently has 19.23 per cent stake in the company, is looking to divest a part of its holding. It is not exiting the company," Senco Gold CFO Sanjay Banka said.
"Apart from gold jewellery, which is the major contributor to Senco's revenues, the company intends to increase its diamond jewellery sales also in a bid to increase overall profit margins," Sen said.
"We believe that consumer demand for diamond jewellery in India has increased at relatively higher rates compared to the demand for gold jewellery," he added.
The company claims to have 10 lakhs, loyal customers. Its operating income grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10% from ₹2420 crore of March 31, 2020 to ₹2,660 crore as of March 31 last year.
In the future, the company may also consider investment from other private equity players too, Sen said.
With inputs from PTI
