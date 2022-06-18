IPPB introduces maintenance charges and reissuance fees for virtual debit cards2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2022, 06:28 PM IST
- IPPB provides a RuPay Virtual Debit Card, which customers can apply for using their IPPB mobile banking app.
India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is a public limited corporation owned entirely by the Indian government's Department of Post, which is part of the Ministry of Communication. In order to improve digital payments across the country, IPPB provides a RuPay Virtual Debit Card, which customers can apply for using their IPPB mobile banking app. Customers can specify their own daily limits using the IPPB RuPay Virtual Debit Card, and the card is accepted on every RuPay-equipped e-commerce or merchant portal. Cardholders will receive enticing e-commerce deals, cashback on utility bill payments, amazing discounts etc, and the card can be fully managed via the IPPB Mobile Banking App.