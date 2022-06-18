India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is a public limited corporation owned entirely by the Indian government's Department of Post, which is part of the Ministry of Communication. In order to improve digital payments across the country, IPPB provides a RuPay Virtual Debit Card, which customers can apply for using their IPPB mobile banking app. Customers can specify their own daily limits using the IPPB RuPay Virtual Debit Card, and the card is accepted on every RuPay-equipped e-commerce or merchant portal. Cardholders will receive enticing e-commerce deals, cashback on utility bill payments, amazing discounts etc, and the card can be fully managed via the IPPB Mobile Banking App.

The card has a minimum daily purchase limit of ₹1 and a maximum limit of ₹50,000 for e-commerce purchases. The IPPB RuPay Virtual Debit Card has an issuance fee of Rs. 25 (inclusive of GST/ CESS), and IPPB does not charge any transaction or blocking/unblocking fees. Previously, the IPPB did not charge any fees for card reissue, but as of June 15, 2022, the IPPB has implemented annual maintenance fees of ₹25 and reissuance fees of ₹25 inclusive of GST on virtual debit cards (VDC). "This is to inform all concerned that annual maintenance charges of ₹25 (incl. of GST) and reissuance fee of ₹25 (incl. of GST) on Virtual Debit Card (VDC) will be applicable w.e.f 15th July, 2022," IPPB has said in an official statement.

View Full Image IPPB Debit Card Charges (ippbonline.com)

IPPB provides a total monthly transaction limit of Rs. 10,000 for bill payments, in-store merchant payments, and payments towards authorized Post Office Savings Schemes and Services for Digital Savings Account holders. According to the FAQs section of IPPB, “IPPB Virtual Card is Digital Debit Card, which can be used for e-commerce (online) transactions. The Card can be used to shop online at any merchant website/ online portals in India that accept RuPay Cards, without any difference from a regular plastic Card." Customers having access to the IPPB Mobile Banking Application can use the Virtual Debit Card service. Customers can have one Virtual Debit Card generated for each account type and Virtual Debit Cards will not be provided to minors under the age of ten, as per the terms and conditions of India Post Payments Bank.