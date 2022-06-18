IPPB introduces maintenance charges and reissuance fees for virtual debit cards

IPPB provides a total monthly transaction limit of Rs. 10,000 for bill payments, in-store merchant payments, and payments towards authorized Post Office Savings Schemes and Services for Digital Savings Account holders. According to the FAQs section of IPPB, “IPPB Virtual Card is Digital Debit Card, which can be used for e-commerce (online) transactions. The Card can be used to shop online at any merchant website/ online portals in India that accept RuPay Cards, without any difference from a regular plastic Card." Customers having access to the IPPB Mobile Banking Application can use the Virtual Debit Card service. Customers can have one Virtual Debit Card generated for each account type and Virtual Debit Cards will not be provided to minors under the age of ten, as per the terms and conditions of India Post Payments Bank.

