IPPB introduces service charges for Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS)

IPPB recently also signed a sub membership agreement with the Department of Post to facilitate NEFT/RTGS transactions for their customers with eligible accounts. IPPB has said in a notification dated 19th May 2022 that “To facilitate such inward/outward transactions, to and from DoP Customer accounts, a dedicated IFS code has been created which will be exclusively used only for transactions in DoP Customer accounts. The IFS code is IPOS0000DOP."