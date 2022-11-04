IPPB revises service charges for Aadhaar Enabled Payment System transactions2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 02:37 PM IST
The Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) service charges have been revised by India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). Effective on December 1, 2022, the updated AePS Issuer transaction costs will be in effect. According to a notification on the IPPB website, up to 1 transaction is free over Non-IPPB Network (Issuer-Transactions) per month (including AePS Cash Deposit, Withdrawal and Mini-statement).