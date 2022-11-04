IPPB revises service charges for Aadhaar Enabled Payment System transactions

For conducting an AePS transaction, one only needs to enter his or her bank name, Aadhaar number, and fingerprint that was taken during enrolment. Customers may access the Cash Deposit, Cash Withdrawal, Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement, Aadhaar to Aadhaar Fund Transfer, Authentication, and BHIM Aadhaar Pay banking services offered by AePS by entering the said credentials. In addition to these, AePS also offers eKYC, Finger Detection, Demographic Authentication, Tokenization, and Aadhaar Seeding Status services. To open an Aadhaar-enabled bank account with a recognised bank and use the AePS service range, customers must have a valid Aadhaar number.

