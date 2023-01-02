MUMBAI : The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has filed a petition at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), seeking a payment of over ₹211.41 crore.

The company informed the stock exchanges on Monday that IPRS, an operational creditor, has moved the dedicated bankruptcy court claiming a debt and default of ₹211,41,82,521 towards royalty payable for utilization of “literary and musical works".

ZEE said the company will be filing its reply rejecting the claim on the grounds that there is a pre-existing dispute between the parties on the claimed amount and that the claim is not in consonance with the interpretation of the law on the point of payment of royalties for “literary and musical works" by the Delhi High Court. “Hence, the claimed amount is not due or payable to IPRS."

Last year, IndusInd Bank Ltd approached the dedicated bankruptcy court against ZEE for an alleged default of ₹89 crore. Later, Axis Finance, a subsidiary of private sector lender Axis Bank, moved the Bombay High Court against Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra and his sons Punit and Amit Goenka, seeking recovery of ₹61.64 crore.

Last month, another financial creditor, IDBI Bank filed an insolvency application claiming a default of ₹149 crore. The bank’s purported claim arises under a debt service reserve agreement entered into by the bank and the company for the financial facility availed by Siti Networks, an Essel group entity. ZEE, which has entered into a definitive agreement with Culver Max Entertainment (earlier Sony Pictures Networks India) for a merger, is awaiting NCLT clearance for the same. However, the three lenders — IndusInd Bank, Axis Finance (AFL), and IDBI Bank -- have already approached the tribunal to intervene in the proposed merger.