IPRS files insolvency petition against ZEE1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Last year, IndusInd Bank Ltd approached the dedicated bankruptcy court against ZEE for an alleged default of ₹89 crore.
MUMBAI : The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has filed a petition at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), seeking a payment of over ₹211.41 crore.