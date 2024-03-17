IPS Manoj Sharma, inspiration behind movie ‘12th Fail’, promoted to IG rank

IPS (Indian Police Service) officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the inspiration behind movie “12th Fail", has been promoted to the rank of inspector general (IG) from deputy inspector general (DIG) in the Maharashtra Police.

After being promoted to the rank of inspector general, Manoj Sharma took to the social media platform X to share the joyous news. He expressed his gratitude to all those who supported him throughout his difficult journey. “The journey that started from ASP has reached today to become an IG by the order of the Government of India. Heartfelt gratitude to everyone for supporting me in this long journey," sharma wrote in Hindi on X on March 15. . The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the promotions for IPS officers from the 2003, 2004, and 2005 batches.

Vikrant Massey-starrer “12th Fail" was made on Manoj Kumar Sharma’s journey from being a 12th fail to becoming an IPS officer.

After IPS officer Manoj Sharma shared the news of his promotion, congratulations started pouring in from social media users. He was appreciated for his achievement and being an inspiration to many.

Sharma’s post was also accompanied by a poignant picture showing a moment of pride and happiness.

His post has garnered more than 442,000 views.

Here are some of the comments written by users on Manoj Sharma’s post –

“Congratulations, Manoj Sir. Your story inspired us very much; you deserve this."

“Congratulations! You are a true inspiration for the younger generation."

“This country needs outspoken and honest officers like you."

“You are and you'll always be an inspiration to all of us. From your journey, we all have learned that hard work, dedication, determination, and discipline conquer all."

“Sir Many many congratulations for your well deserved promotion..May you get similar more promotions in the time to come.."

“Congratulations IG Sir"

