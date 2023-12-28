IPS Nina Singh is CISF's first woman chief; Anish Dayal Singh appointed CRPF head
Nina Singh appointed as DG of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Vivek Srivastava appointed as Director General, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was assigned its first woman chief in Nina Singh, who has been appointed as the Director-General (DG).
Rahul Rasgotra, at present a special director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), will be the new ITBP chief in place of Singh.
Rasgotra, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre, has been appointed to the post till September 30, 2025, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.
Vivek Srivastava, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, will be Director General, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards.
He has been appointed to the post till June 30, 2025, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said. Srivastava is at present a special director in IB.
