Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was assigned its first woman chief in Nina Singh, who has been appointed as the Director-General (DG). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nina Singh, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, is currently working as Special DG, CISF. She has been appointed to the post till her superannuation on July 31, 2024, the order said.

According to NDTV report, Nine Singh has been with the CISF since 2021 and will remain at the helm till her retirement on July 31 next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report also mentions that Nina Singh is from Bihar and has studied at the Patna Women's College, and the Jawaharlal Nehru University. She also holds a Master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University.

Nina Singh achievements include becoming the first woman to hold the top police post in Rajasthan. Six officers are in the Director General rank in the state police force.

Further, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Amit Shah, appointed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Anish Dayal Singh as the Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anish Dayal Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Manipur cadre, was holding the additional charge of the CRPF following the retirement of incumbent S L Thaosen on November 30.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Singh's appointment as DG, CRPF up to December 31, 2024, that is the date of his superannuation, it said.

Rahul Rasgotra, at present a special director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), will be the new ITBP chief in place of Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rasgotra, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre, has been appointed to the post till September 30, 2025, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.

Vivek Srivastava, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, will be Director General, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

He has been appointed to the post till June 30, 2025, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said. Srivastava is at present a special director in IB. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

