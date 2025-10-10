IPS office Y Puran Kumar suicide: 6-member SIT, headed by IGP Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, formed to probe

The Chandigarh Police on Friday constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the 'suicide' case of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar for "prompt, impartial and thorough investigation" in a time-bound manner.

Pushpendra Kumar, Inspector General, Chandigarh, will be leading the investigation.

Other members of the SIT will include Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SP City K M Priyanka, DSP Charanjit Singh Virk and other officers Gurjit Kaur and Jaiveer Rana as members, according to an official order.

The official order read, "In view of the gravity and sensitivity of allegations in the case... an SIT consisting of following members is hereby constituted with immediate effect to conduct a prompt, impartial, and thorough investigation of the case under the supervision of IGP, UT, Chandigarh."

The order also said, "The SIT shall investigate all aspects of FIR No 156/2025, including evidence collection, witness examination, take expert opinions, legal advice, etc in a time-bound manner and preparation of final report upon completion."

FIR against Haryana DGP Chandigarh Police filed an FIR against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya following a complaint by IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, wife of the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who was found dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

The FIR, filed at Police Station Sector 11 under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, cites abetment to suicide and caste-based harassment.

According to the complaint, Puran Kumar, an IPS officer of the 2001 batch of the Haryana cadre, faced "systematic humiliation, harassment, and caste-based discrimination" by senior officers, including DGP Kapur. His wife alleged that prolonged administrative persecution ultimately drove her husband to take the extreme step.

Opposition slam BJP Opposition leaders are now blaming the BJP for what they perceive as increased attacks on Dalits under Modi's rule, with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal saying, "Dalit IPS officer from Haryana, Puran Kumar ji, faced so much harassment due to his caste that he took his own life," further adding, “the guilty must be given the harshest punishment as soon as possible.”

In an X post, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the unjust system fostered by the BJP and RSS has repeatedly crushed the self-respect of Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes and minorities, which is fatal for the Constitution and democracy.