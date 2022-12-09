The Bihar IPS officer, Amit Lodha, who rose to fame after the release of Netflix series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ has been suspended after corruption charges.
He was suspended after a case was registered against him on charges of corruption and for allegedly entering into a commercial agreement with Netflix while being on a government post. The Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar registered a case against him.
As per the vigilance unit, “While serving as an IPS officer, Lodha signed an agreement with a private firm that caused him financial gains. He allegedly agreed to a deal with a firm that produced web series on his book. Lodha is not an established story writer nor was he authorised to write a book and use it for commercial purposes."
The statement said that during the investigation by the department, the allegations of corruption against Lodha were found to be true, based on which a case was registered on December 7 by the Special Vigilance Unit under sections 120B and 168 of the IPC along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act i.e. PC Act.
Further investigation into the matter will be carried out by a Deputy Superintendent of Police level officer.
The series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' follows the story of epic tussle between two men on both sides of the law -- one a dreaded gang lord and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha.
The series is inspired by Lodha's 2018 book Bihar Diaries which captures his chase of the gang.
Amit Lodha, born in Jaipur, Rajasthan is an IIT graduate. He had cracked IIT in first attempt. He then turned his life from IIT and studied for UPSC exams. In the year 1988, Amit became an IPS office. His first posting was in Rajasthan. As per Hindustan Times report, Amit became instantly popular as he used to tell people to call him directly at his landline number.
The case of the Mahto gang brought Lodha to the national headlines. He had tracked the Mahto gang members Pintu Mahto, Ashok Mahto who had several cases against them including jailbreak after killing two policemen, the murder of 15 people. The gang was also responsible for the 2005 killing of Rajo Singh who was a sitting Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha).
Apart from Bihar Diaries, he also wrote second book which came in 2021 titled ‘Life in the Uniform: Adventures of an IPS Officer in Bihar.’
In his career, he was awarded the prestigious President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Police Medal for Gallantry and the Internal Security Medal for several of his operations.
