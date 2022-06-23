IPS officer Dinkar Gupta appointed director-general of NIA

IPS officer Dinkar Gupta appointed director-general of NIA1 min read . 07:26 PM IST
Gupta is a 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Punjab cadre
The central government has approved the appointment of senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta as the director-general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Gupta's appointment as the Director General, NIA till March 31, 2024, that is the date of his retirement," read a new order.
Gupta is a 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Punjab cadre.
Further, the government has also appointed Swagar Das as the Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry.
“Das has been appointed to the post till November 30, 2024, that is the date of his superannuation," the order said.
Das, a 1987-batch IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau.
