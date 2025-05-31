IPS Rajeev Krishna to be Uttar Pradesh's new Director General of Police

Lucknow, May 31 (PTI) Senior Indian Police Service officer Rajeev Krishna will be the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Krishna is currently Director General (DG) of Vigilance in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

According to a government spokesperson, the 1991-batch IPS officer has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh.