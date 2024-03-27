Sadanand Vasant appointed new NIA DG, Piyush Anand to head NDRF
IPS Sadanand Vasant appointed as Director General of National Investigation Agency. IPS Piyush Anand appointed as Director General of National Disaster Response Force.
IPS Sadanand Vasant has been appointed as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency, while IPS Piyush Anand has been appointed as the Director General of the National Disaster Response Force, ANI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message