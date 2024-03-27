Active Stocks
Wed Mar 27 2024 15:27:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.50 0.13%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,603.00 0.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.00 1.34%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.40 0.22%
Business News/ News / India/  Sadanand Vasant appointed new NIA DG, Piyush Anand to head NDRF
BackBack

Sadanand Vasant appointed new NIA DG, Piyush Anand to head NDRF

Livemint

IPS Sadanand Vasant appointed as Director General of National Investigation Agency. IPS Piyush Anand appointed as Director General of National Disaster Response Force.

A file photo of NIA officers. Photo: AFP (AFP)Premium
A file photo of NIA officers. Photo: AFP (AFP)

IPS Sadanand Vasant has been appointed as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency, while IPS Piyush Anand has been appointed as the Director General of the National Disaster Response Force, ANI reported.

As per an official statement, “Appointment of Sadanand Vasant Date, IPS (MH/90), as Director General, National Investigation Agency in Level-16 of the Pay Matrix from the date of joining the post, for a tenure up to his superannuation on 31.12.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Dinkar Gupta, IPS (PB/87) upon his superannuation on 31.03.2024."

The letter further read, “Appointment of Piyush Anand, IPS (UP/91), presently working as Special DG, CISF, as Director General, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Level-16 of the pay matrix by temporarily upgrading the post of DG, NDRF to the level of DG on personal basis for a period of two years from the date of joining the post or until further orders."

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Mar 2024, 08:55 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App