Sadanand Vasant appointed new NIA DG, Piyush Anand to head NDRF

IPS Sadanand Vasant has been appointed as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency, while IPS Piyush Anand has been appointed as the Director General of the National Disaster Response Force, ANI reported.

As per an official statement, “Appointment of Sadanand Vasant Date, IPS (MH/90), as Director General, National Investigation Agency in Level-16 of the Pay Matrix from the date of joining the post, for a tenure up to his superannuation on 31.12.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Dinkar Gupta, IPS (PB/87) upon his superannuation on 31.03.2024."

The letter further read, “Appointment of Piyush Anand, IPS (UP/91), presently working as Special DG, CISF, as Director General, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Level-16 of the pay matrix by temporarily upgrading the post of DG, NDRF to the level of DG on personal basis for a period of two years from the date of joining the post or until further orders."

(With inputs from ANI)

