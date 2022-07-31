IPS Sanjay Arora appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner. 10 things to know

Sanjay Arora is an Indian Police Service officer, 1988 batch, Tamil Nadu cadre
Arora has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak, and UN Peacekeeping Medal among others
IPS Sanjay Arora has been appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner on Sunday. Incumbent police commissioner Rakesh Asthana retires today. Arora is currently serving as DG of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
In an official notification, the union ministry of Home Affairs announced Arora's new job role. The notification read, "Police Division MHA has conveyed the approval of the Competent Authority for inter-cadre deputation of Sh. Sanjay Arora, JPS (TN: 1988) from Tamil Nadu Cadre to AGMUT Cadre. In pursuance of the said approval, Sh. Sanjay Arora, IPS (TN: 1988) is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from 1st August 2022 or from the date of taking over charge whichever is later and till further orders".
Here are 5 things to know about the new Delhi Police Commissioner:
1. Sanjay Arora is an Indian Police Service officer, 1988 batch, Tamil Nadu cadre. After joining the IPS, he served in various capacities in Tamil Nadu Police. He was Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Task Force, where he achieved significant success against the Veerappan gang
2. In 1991, Arora, after being trained by NSG, had a pivotal role in forming the Special Security Group (SSG) to provide security to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during the heyday of LTTE activity. He also served as the Superintendent of Police of various districts of TN.
3. He served in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on deputation as Commandant from 1997 to 2002. Arora commanded a border guarding ITBP Battalion in Matli, Uttarakhand from 1997 to 2000. As an instructor, he had made remarkable contributions in the field of training, serving as Commandant (Combat Wing) at the ITBP Academy, Mussoorie from 2000 to 2002.
4. Arora served as Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city from 2002 to 2004.
5. He has also served as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Villupuram range, and Deputy Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.
6. Arora has led the Chennai City Police as - Additional Commissioner - Crime & Headquarters and Additional Commissioner - Traffic. On promotion, he was appointed as ADGP (Operations) and ADGP (Administration) in Tamil Nadu Police.
7. He has served as IG (Special Operations) BSF, IG Chhattisgarh Sector CRPF, and IG Operations CRPF. He has served as ADG HQ & Ops CRPF and Spl DG J&K Zone CRPF before being appointed as DG, ITBP.
8. Arora assumed the charge of DG ITBP on August 31, 2021, as the 31st chief of the force.
9. AWARDS: Arora is a recipient of the Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action. He has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak, and UN Peacekeeping Medal among others.
10. EDUCATION: Arora graduated with a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur (Rajasthan).
