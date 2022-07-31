IPS Sanjay Arora appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner. 10 things to know

In an official notification, the union ministry of Home Affairs announced Arora's new job role. The notification read, "Police Division MHA has conveyed the approval of the Competent Authority for inter-cadre deputation of Sh. Sanjay Arora, JPS (TN: 1988) from Tamil Nadu Cadre to AGMUT Cadre. In pursuance of the said approval, Sh. Sanjay Arora, IPS (TN: 1988) is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from 1st August 2022 or from the date of taking over charge whichever is later and till further orders".