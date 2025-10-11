IPS Y Puran Kumar suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred amid caste discrimination allegation

The Haryana government on Saturday transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, days after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence, officials said.

The action follows pressure built by the family members of Kumar, seeking action against officers named in a 'final note' left behind by the deceased, in which he accused eight senior cops, including Bijarniya, of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities”.

According to an official order, IPS officer Surinder Singh Bhoria has been appointed as the new Rohtak SP, and the posting order of Bijarniya will be issued separately.

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11 residence here on Tuesday, leaving behind a 'final note'.

In her complaint to Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, Kumar's wife and IAS officer Amneet Kumar sought an FIR to be lodged against Haryana DGP (Shatrujeet Kapur) and Rohtak SP (Bijarniya) under Section 108 of the BNS (abetment of suicide), and relevant provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, demanding their immediate arrest.

Meanwhile, the family of the IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7, said on Saturday that they have not been given justice, although the incident took place five days ago.

IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar's brother, Amit Rattan, told reporters, “... An ADGP-level officer has died. It has been five days and we have not been given justice…”

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) UT Chandigarh, Pushpendra Kumar, to probe a case registered at Sector-11 (West) Police Station. The case involves charges under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The SIT is headed by IGP Pushpendra Kumar and includes SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SP City KM Priyanka, DSP Traffic Charanyit Singh Vik, SHO PS-11 (West) Jarveer Singh Rana, and SOPO South Qujt Kaur.

Officers may co-opt additional experts as required to expedite the collection of evidence, the examination of witnesses, and the preparation of the final report, according to a statement.

Earlier, the Haryana IAS Officers' Association expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute to Bijarniya's integrity and dedication to public service, remembering his contribution to society.

(With inputs from agencies)