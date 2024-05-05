Iqbal Ansari, ex-litigant in Babri Masjid cause, wants Modi to become PM again

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid cause, has voiced his support for PM Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said that he want him to become PM again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also showed his satisfaction with PM Modi's past 10 years in office.

Expressing confidence about PM Modi’s win in the third term as well, Iqbal Ansari said that he is “hundred percent sure" that the BJP government will come in power for the third term because there are a lot of people hoping for the same, according to a report by NewsX. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prime minister’s last term had been beneficial for the people of the country. It aided people and provided them with employment opportunities leading to several developments in the country without any descrimination towards people, said NewsX report citing Ansari.

In January, the former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case had received an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

On December 30, Ansari was among the hundreds who gathered to welcome PM Modi in Ayodhya during the inauguration of a railway station and an airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When Ayodhya is in question, it is a city of religious significance. There are multiple parties and people coming to the city of Lord Ram. Everything, here, is auspicious and everybody should visit Ayodhya. Now if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also coming, it is a good thing," he also said.

“The environment in the city has been better under the governance of Prime Minister Modi, the nation has been better under his governance," Ansari was quoted as saying.

In August 2020, Ansari had also received an invitation to attend the Ram Mandir's ‘bhoomipujan’ ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2016, after the demise of Iqbal Ansari’s father Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in the land dispute case, Iqbal assumed the responsibility for pursuing the case in court.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!