Lalu Yadav reveals name of his grandson, says, ‘Rabri Devi named Tejashwi Yadav's son as…’

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday said the family has named his grandson ‘Iraj’. Yesterday, Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, and his wife were blessed with a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata. The duo became a parent for the second time as they welcomed their first child in March, 2023.

Prasad explains why they named the child ‘Iraj’

“So our grand daughter Katyayani’s little brother is named ‘Iraj’ by me and Rabri Devi. Tejashwi and Rajshree have given him full name as ‘Iraj Lalu Yadav’," Prasad stated on X.

“Katyayani was born on Katyayani Ashtami, the 6th day of auspicious Navratri and this little bundle of joy is born on Bajrang Bali Hanuman Ji’s Mangal day of Tuesday, therefore naming him ‘Iraj’. Thank you all for your best wishes and blessings! The new born and his mother are doing well,” he added.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits hospital, meets Tejashwi On Tuesday, Banerjee visited the hospital and met Tejashwi.

"Tejashwi’s family has received good news of their son. Lalu and Rabri are here, all very happy. I pray for abundant prosperity for the family. With elections coming up, I wish them good luck. This child has brought happiness to the family. His wife has been here for the last nine months, and we’ve been in constant touch," Banerjee said, while speaking to media.

She mentioned, "They messaged me last night about the developments, and I said I would come. I am very happy — I met Laluji, Rabriji, and their daughter. Both the baby and mother are stable, and the baby is very beautiful.”

Tejashwi shared a picture, with a caption, saying, "he wrote, “Finally, the wait is over. Very happy to welcome a little baby into our home. Jai Hanuman.”