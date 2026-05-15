Iran admits progress at ‘very strategic’ Chabahar Port slowed down due to US sanctions, wants India to continue work

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that he hopes Indians will continue their work at the "very strategic" Chabahar Port. He admitted that the progress at the port “has somehow slowed down because of US sanctions.”

Hailing Chabahar Port as a "major symbol of cooperation" between Tehran and New Delhi, Araghchi urged India to continue its strategic investments despite mounting pressure from US sanctions.

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"Its progress has somehow slowed down because of US sanctions…I hope that Indians will continue their work at Chabahar Port so that it can be fully developed in the service of the interests of India and other countries in the region,” Araghchi said.

Addressing the media following the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Araghchi also called upon India to leverage its "good reputation" to take on a more prominent diplomatic role in stabilising the volatile West Asian region.

He exuded confidence that “this port will serve as a golden gateway for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe through this transit route, and also for Europeans, Central Asians, and others to access the Indian Ocean.”

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"The Chabahar Port is one of the symbols of cooperation between Iran and India. We are so glad that Indians played an important role in the development of that port," Araghchi said.

Araghchi remained focused on the long-term economic promise of the project, describing it as a "golden gate" for global trade.

"This port will be like a golden gate for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus and then Europe, and also for Europeans, Central Asians and others to access the Indian Ocean," Iran's Foreign Minister asserted.

He expressed a firm desire for New Delhi to remain committed to the project's completion, stating, "I hope that Indians would continue their work in Chabahar Port so it would be fully developed at the service of the interests of India and other countries around."

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The strategic corridor, which serves as India's vital gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan, faces fresh hurdles after the US sanctions waiver expired on April 26 this year.

The US had warned in 2024 of "potential risk of sanctions" against “anyone considering business deals with Iran” after India and Iran signed a 'long-term main contract" for the development of Shahid Beheshti Port Terminal in Chabahar city of Iran.

Later, in the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made no allocation for the Chabahar Port in Iran. The Budget document revealed that while Bhutan received the highest allocation at ₹2,288 crore, Chabahar Port received no funding, unlike in previous years.

'India is a friend to...' Beyond economic ties, Araghchi lauded India's balanced diplomatic approach amidst the ongoing regional friction.

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He suggested that New Delhi is uniquely positioned to act as a peacemaker in the Persian Gulf, a region currently caught in the crossfire of US-Iran tensions.

"I think India, with its good reputation, can play a greater role in this region to help diplomacy, promote peace, and strengthen security," Araghchi said.

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He added, "India is a friend to almost all countries in the Persian Gulf, both in the north and the south of the Gulf. So, we appreciate any positive and constructive role played by India in this region."

While welcoming India's "positive constructive role," Araghchi struck a sterner tone regarding Washington, describing the current ceasefire as being on "shaky grounds."

He squarely blamed the Trump administration as the "primary hurdle" to regional harmony.

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Reaffirming Tehran's resilience, he declared, "There is no military solution to anything related to Iran. They (the US) have tested us time and again. We never bow to any pressure or threat."

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