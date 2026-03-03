Iran attacks UAE: SpiceJet launches 6 special Fujairah flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi for returning Indians

SpiceJet is operating six special flights to support and bring back stranded Indians travelling home from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi as the clashes between US-Israel and Iran continues with Tehran targeting America's military bases in Dubai and other parts of the Middle Eastern country.

The decision to operate special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi has come as airline operations have come to a halt due to the close of airspaces in the Middle East amid the escalating conflict involving US, Israel and Iran. Flight Status LIVE on March 3, catch here

The flights include SG 9072 from Fujairah to Delhi on March 3 departing at 23:10 and arriving at 4:10; SG 9031 from Fujairah to Mumbai on March 3 departing at 23:00 and arriving at 3:30 and another flight on the same day is to Kochi which will be departing at 22:10 and arriving at 3:20.

More flights include SG 9014 from Fujairah to Mumbai on March 4 which will depart at 1:55 and arrive at 6:25; SG 9006 from Fujairah to Delhi the same day will depart at 11:10 and arrive at 16:40 and SG 9014 to Mumbai the next day, march 5, departing at 1:55 and arriving at 6:25.

The airline is also exploring the possibility of operating more special flights, subject to passenger requirements and regulatory approvals. Also Read | What separates world-class nations from rest: Stranded Indian passenger lauds UAE’s response to flight cancellations

In a statement, SpiceJet said, “SpiceJet is operating special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi to support Indian nationals travelling home. Standing by when it matters! Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, the Evacuation Cell of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday, March 3, that a small number of flights have departed from the Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central International Airport after the UAE partially reopened the airspace under restricted corridors and that access is strictly controlled.

While the regular services have remained suspended, the foreign ministry has informed that a small number of inbound and outbound flights were permitted to start operating on Monday evening.

The statement said, “A small number of flights have now departed from DXB/OMDB (Dubai International Airport) and DWC/OMDW (Dubai World Central International Airport). While the airports are no longer completely closed, they are not yet fully open to the public.”

It said, “Access is strictly controlled, and regular scheduled services remain heavily disrupted. A small number of inbound and outbound flights were permitted to start operating on the evening of 2nd March. UAE airspace has partially reopened under restricted corridors, but much of the surrounding regional airspace remains closed or highly volatile.”

(With agency inputs)