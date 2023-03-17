Iran bats for renewal of oil sale, says ‘India can withstand West’s pressure'1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Iranian Envoy to India Iraj Elahi said that India was strong enough to resist the pressure of the West as it resisted the pressure of buying oil from Russia. He also dubbed New Delhi a rising power and a powerful economy.
More than three years after the suspension of oil imports from Iran, the country's ambassador to India batted for a resumption of trade on Friday. Iraj Elahi lauded New Delhi as a ‘rising power’ that was strong enough to withstand western pressure. He also pitched for faster implementation of the Chabahar port project.
