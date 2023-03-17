Iran bats for renewal of oil sale, says ‘India can withstand West’s pressure'

More than three years after the suspension of oil imports from Iran, the country's ambassador to India batted for a resumption of trade on Friday. Iraj Elahi lauded New Delhi as a ‘rising power’ that was strong enough to withstand western pressure. He also pitched for faster implementation of the Chabahar port project.

“Iran is an oil producer and oil is important in our economy. Despite the sanctions (for more than 10 years) we have found some ways to sell our oil and oil products like petrochemicals and other products," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As he put it, India was not Taiwan or South Korea. “India is a rising power. India has a powerful economy. So, India could easily resist the pressure of the West," the diplomat opined.

Elahi also cited India's stance on Russian oil amid the ongoing war with Ukraine - a move that has greatly irked Kyiv's western allies. "We hope that for the benefit of Indian companies, economy and people, the Indian government will start importing oil," he added.

The envoy also said that the recent China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to revive diplomatic ties should not be a matter of concern for India.

“It would be of benefit to India since it would help and intensify the stability and peace in the Persian Gulf region…So it would be of benefit to India despite what has been done at the mediation of China," he said.

While the announcement on the deal had taken the diplomatic circles in New Delhi by surprise, India has welcomed the move.

