Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has reportedly cancelled his scheduled visit to India next month to attend the Raisina dialogues. Reports say that he cancelled his visit over a video that showed Iranian women cutting their hair in anti-government protests, Indian Express reported.

Abdollahian was scheduled to attend the 2023 edition of The Raisina Dialogue, which is India’s premier conference hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. The Raisina Dialogue is scheduled to take place on 3 and 4 March.

The official video that was posted nearly a month ago by the organisers of the Raisina Dialogue reportedly has a short clip of the anti-government protests that has rocked Iran.

The few second clip shows women cutting their hair in protest. The short clip has been juxtaposed with footage of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Indian Express quoted people familiar with the situation and said that the embassy has reached out to Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and objected to the portrayal of their President alongside the protesters. They also sought for the sequence to be deleted from the promotional video.

Anti government protests in Iran

The anti-government protests in Iran was triggered by the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. The Guidance Patrol, also known as ‘Moral Police’ the religious morality police of Iran's government, arrested Amini for allegedly not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards.

Amini, who reportedly came out with bruises looked severely beaten up, later died in a hospital.

Women and men from all over the world has joined this protest. Women have cut their hair in demonstration against the strict Islamic Rule in Iran.

Iran denied allegations that Amini died after being attacked in custody, and claimed her death was caused by illness.

However, India has not commented on the protests that have rocked Iran. In November, India was among the 15 other members who abstained on a resolution adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to set up a fact-finding mission into alleged human rights violations in Iran committed on the protesters in the country by state authorities.