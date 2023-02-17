Iran foreign minister cancels India visit over ‘hijab’ protest video: Report
- Abdollahian was scheduled to attend the The Raisina Dialogue, which is India’s premier conference hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has reportedly cancelled his scheduled visit to India next month to attend the Raisina dialogues. Reports say that he cancelled his visit over a video that showed Iranian women cutting their hair in anti-government protests, Indian Express reported.
