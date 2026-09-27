Brics can serve as a platform for talks, cooperation, and reaching consensus: Iranian ambassador Fathali

The attack on Lamerd was not merely a military incident; in light of the evidence available, fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, including the principle of distinction between civilians and military objectives, the principle of proportionality, and the principle of precaution in attacks, were violated. These attacks were carried out in civilian areas at a time when children and adolescents were present at the sports complex, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 civilians and injuring 170 others. The technical evidence presented in the report, including indications of an airburst and thousands of fragmentation impact points, is consistent with the use of PrSM (Precision Strike) missiles.