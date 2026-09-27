Brics can serve as a platform for talks, cooperation, and reaching consensus: Iranian ambassador Fathali

If a genuine path toward diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international law is restored, Iran is also prepared to engage, Tehran’s ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, said in an emailed interview.
He said that from Iran’s perspective, the New Delhi Declaration at the 18th Brics Summit was important because it emphasized national sovereignty, territorial integrity, respect for international law, and opposition to unilateral actions; while also expressing serious concern over attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities under safeguards, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure.