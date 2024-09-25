Iran is waiting for a President Harris
SummaryThe mullahs haven’t avenged Haniyeh’s killing because they’re playing a longer—nuclear—game.
Why hasn’t Iran retaliated against Israel for the July 31 killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran? The Biden administration wants to believe that it has intimidated the Islamic Republic into better behavior—that the successful American-led effort to intercept 300 Iranian missiles and drones fired at Israel in April depressed and deterred Supreme Leader Ali Khameini. The real answer may be that Iran is playing a longer game and showing restraint to advance its nuclear ambitions.