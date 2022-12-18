Iran offers China-style strategic deal for India2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 11:08 PM IST
An equivalent deal with India assumes significance given that India was among Iran’s top oil customers till the sanctions took effect
Iran has offered India a strategic cooperation pact on the lines of a deal it signed with China in 2021, two people aware of the matter said, as the sanctions-hit country tries to attract investments in its energy and infrastructure sectors.