Iran offers China-style strategic deal for India

State-run oil companies such as ONGC and Oil India were also jointly exploring oil and gas in the Gulf country. An Indian consortium discovered the Farzad-B gas field in the Persian Gulf. New Delhi has also played a role in building Iran’s infrastructure. Both sides agreed to continue cooperation in the development of the Shahid Behesti terminal of Chabahar port during Kani’s November visit. For Tehran, such a deal would help develop a rebalance with Asia after tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme with the US and its European allies led to the imposition of sanctions. With Western sources of investment off the table, Iran has been looking at powers like China, India and Russia.