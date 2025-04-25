Iran offers to play mediator between India, Pakistan as tensions rise in aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam terror attack: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists, Iran on Friday offered to mediate between the two neighbouring countries.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi emphasised the importance of peace and stability in the region, describing India and Pakistan as "brotherly neighbours" and affirming that Tehran considers relations with both nations a top priority.

What did Iran say? The Iran minister wrote on X: “India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbors, we consider them our foremost priority.”

“Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time, in line with the spirit taught by Persian poet Saadi,” he wrote.

"Human Beings are members of a whole

In creation of one essence and soul

If one member is inflicted with pain

Other members uneasy will remain," Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

India Pakistan tensions escalate Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on Friday.

Pakistan Army troops opened fire at some places along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, prompting an immediate retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said.

"Small Arm Firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by Indian Army. No casualties," Indian Army officials said.

Also Read | Did dirty work for US for 3 decades: Pakistan Minister

Meanwhile, India has stopped providing water to Pakistan following the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, while Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian airlines.

Following the terror attack n Pahalgam, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

Pakistan threatened with the abeyance of the Simla Agreement signed in 1972 that advocates for peace between the two nations.

Pahalgam terror attack As many as 26 people were killed in the attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.