Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's death: India declares one-day mourning on May 21

India has announced a one-day state mourning on Tuesday, May 21, as a mark of respect for the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The crash also killed the country's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and seven other officials.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Monday, "H.E. Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and H.E. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, have passed away in a helicopter crash. As a mark of respect to the departed souls, the Government of India has declared a one-day state mourning on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) throughout the country."

"On the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the MHA said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the charred wreckage of the helicopter was found after overnight rescue operations. Reports said the rescue team could not reach the crash site on Sunday evening due to heavy rains and fog.

Following the death of President Raisi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. He said India "stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar termed Raisi's death “shocking". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, EAM wrote, “Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy."

Elected President in 2021, Raisi, 63, was seen as a leading candidate to succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, Iran’s supreme leader. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

