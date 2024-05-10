Iran releases 5 Indian crew members from seized vessel MSC Aries; MEA says sailors depart after completing formalities
On April 13, the Israeli-linked cargo ship was seized by Iran with 17 Indian nationals onboard. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the container ship near the Strait of Hormuz.
In a diplomatic breakthrough, the Indian embassy in Iran announced the release of five Indian sailors who were onboard an Israeli-linked vessel seized by Tehran. The sailors have since departed from Iran. The embassy thanked Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas.