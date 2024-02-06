Indians DO NOT need visas to travel to Iran starting February 4; check conditions
The citizens holding Indian passports can enter Iran without a visa every six months for a period of 15 days, which is non-extendable
The New Delhi Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday announced that the Indian citizens no longer visas to travel to Iran. The citizens holding Indian passports can enter Iran without a visa every six months for a period of 15 days, which is non-extendable.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message