The New Delhi Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday announced that the Indian citizens no longer visas to travel to Iran. The citizens holding Indian passports can enter Iran without a visa every six months for a period of 15 days, which is non-extendable.

The Embassy informed about the the approval of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that the visa for citizens of India will be abolished starting from 4th February 2024 subject to the following conditions-

1. Individuals holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter the country without a visa once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days. It is important to note that the 15-day period cannot be extended.

2. The visa abolition only applies to individuals entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran for tourism purposes.

3. If Indian nationals wish to stay for a longer period or make multiple entries within a six-month period or require other types of visas, they must obtain the necessary visas through the respective representations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India.

4. The visa abolition outlined in this approval specifically applies to Indian nationals who enter the country just through the air border.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!