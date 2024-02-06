 Indians DO NOT need visas to travel to Iran starting February 4; check conditions | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 06 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.70 2.26%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.40 -1.52%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,624.00 4.43%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 939.45 1.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 650.90 1.21%
Business News/ News / India/  Indians DO NOT need visas to travel to Iran starting February 4; check conditions
Back Back

Indians DO NOT need visas to travel to Iran starting February 4; check conditions

 Livemint

The citizens holding Indian passports can enter Iran without a visa every six months for a period of 15 days, which is non-extendable

Iran visa.Premium
Iran visa.

The New Delhi Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday announced that the Indian citizens no longer visas to travel to Iran. The citizens holding Indian passports can enter Iran without a visa every six months for a period of 15 days, which is non-extendable. 

The Embassy informed about the the approval of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that the visa for citizens of India will be abolished starting from 4th February 2024 subject to the following conditions-

1. Individuals holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter the country without a visa once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days. It is important to note that the 15-day period cannot be extended.

2. The visa abolition only applies to individuals entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran for tourism purposes.

3. If Indian nationals wish to stay for a longer period or make multiple entries within a six-month period or require other types of visas, they must obtain the necessary visas through the respective representations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India.

4. The visa abolition outlined in this approval specifically applies to Indian nationals who enter the country just through the air border.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Feb 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App