Iran war: ‘67,000 Indians returned so far,’ Jaishankar says three guiding factor of India's approach are...

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar issued a statement in Parliament on Monday, March 9, on the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. He spoke about India's approach towards the issue and why it concerns India.

He further emphasised the government's effort to bring back stranded Indian nationals from the conflict-hit region. The minister also informed about the Centre allowing an Iranian ship to dock at its port amid the Middle-East crisis.

Here are top quotes from Jaishankar's speech in the Rajya Sabha:

1. On the situation in West Asia, S Jaishankar said," This ongoing conflict is of particular concern to India. We are a neighbouring region, and have obvious stakes that West Asia remains stable."

"There are almost one crore Indians who live and work in the Gulf nations. In Iran, too, there are a few thousand Indians for study or employment. The region is key to our energy security and includes many important suppliers of oil and gas....Serious supply chain disruptions and a climate of instability are serious issues," Jaishankar said.

2. "In view of the implications of this conflict for our energy security, the government remains committed to ensuring that it takes into account the availability, cost and risks of the energy markets. For us, the interest of the Indian consumer is and will always be the overriding priority," Jaishankar said.

3. Providing a grim update on the human cost of the maritime disruptions, Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha, "We have lost two Indian mariners [merchant shipping], and one remains missing."

4. Iran had sought India's permission for three of its ships to dock at its ports, which was granted on March 1, S Jaishankar said on Monday, adding that the government believed that it was the "right thing to do".

One of the three ships docked at India's southern port of Kochi on March 4 and its crew was at Indian naval facilities, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told parliament on Monday.

"IRIS LAVAN actually docked on 04 March in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian naval facilities. We believe that this was the right thing to do and the Iranian Foreign Minister has expressed his country's thanks for this humane gesture," he said.

5. Reaffirming India's diplomatic position, Jaishankar reiterated that "dialogue and diplomacy are the ways forward for all sides to de-escalate." He reminded the Parliament that the government had expressed its apprehensions as early as last month.

"We continue to believe dialogue and discussion should be used to resolve all issues," he said.

6. The Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses," Jaishankar stated.

7. Jaishankar noted that the government maintains constant communication with Indians across the Gulf and confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Tehran remains "fully operational," providing active assistance to students caught in the conflict.

8. Jaishankar said the government has been assessing the situation in West Asia continuously since the conflict broke out. The Minister told the House that the embassy has already facilitated the relocation of several students to "safer areas."

Furthermore, he indicated that intensive efforts are underway to assist Indians currently stranded in nations such as Qatar and Jordan to ensure they are "brought back safely." He said, “Every effort is being made to bring back Indians stuck in West Asia.”

9. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said more than 52,000 Indians have returned to the country following the partial opening of the airspace across the region.

"We have facilitated international border crossings for Indian nationals, including from the UAE to Oman and from Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain to Saudi Arabia."

"Wherever there has been a partial opening of airspace, we have approved and taken commercial flights, including non-scheduled flights, to enable the return of Indian passengers. Our estimate is that as of yesterday, almost 67,000 of our nationals have done so," he said.

10. He said contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time. "I have, however., spoken to the Iranian Foreign Minister on February 20 and March 5, 2026."

"PM has maintained close contact with relevant countries. He has personally spoken to the UAE President, Emir of Qatar, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince of Kuwait, the King of Bahrain, the Sultan of Oman, the King of Jordan, and the Prime Minister of Israel," Jaishankar said.

"In each case, we received assurances that the well-being of the Indian community would be a priority for the host government. I have been in touch with counterparts in these countries. As far as the US is concerned, we have maintained contact through diplomatic channels," he added.

