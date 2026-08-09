Iran war: Govt repatriated over 4000 stranded Indian seafarers, says minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday that over India brought back more than 4000 Indian seafarers safely in the wake of the West Asia conflict.

"Amidst geopolitical conflicts, I assure our seafarers: 'You Are Not Alone'. We recently coordinated the safe repatriation of over 4,000 stranded Indian seafarers. The PM Modi govt stands with you, ensuring every seafarer is safe, respected and supported," Sonowal said on Saturday.

“It is not easy to bring back more than 4000 seafarers to the nation safely…,” he said while speaking at the Stakeholders’ Interaction organised on the “safety, security and welfare of seafarers” on Saturday.

The discussion was part of an event to launch an integrated e-governance and digital maritime services platform E-Samudra, hosted by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA).

Sonowal highlighted that under the Narendra Modi-led govt, India's active seafarer workforce has crossed 3.23 lakh, "making us the world's 2nd-largest provider of seafarers."

He said that along with the appointment of seafarers, special attention must also be paid to their safety, security and welfare.

Also Read | JD Vance says US working on safe shipping route through Hormuz

'More than 4000 seafarers repatriated' According to news agency ANI, Sonowal said on Saturday, "The DGMA held a meeting with Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, RPSL and shipping administration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed us to focus on the safety, security and welfare of seafarers."

"More than 4048 seafarers have been repatriated recently, and we have helped the families of the victims. We believe taking care of the families of the seafarers after their appointment is also our responsibility," Sonowal was quoted as saying.

However, Captain Bipen Kumar, while delivering a presentation on seafarer security and welfare, said that “4076 stranded Indian seafarers” had been safely repatriated during the Gulf crisis as of August 6, 2026.

View full Image View full Image Screeshot from Captain Bipen Kumar's presentation

According to the ministry, the DGMA monitored more than 16,000 calls, handled over 40,000 communications, and coordinated the safe repatriation of more than 4,000 stranded Indian seafarers through joint efforts with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, the Indian Navy, shipowners and other maritime stakeholders.

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underscored that the safety and security of Indian vessels and seafarers remain a matter of "high importance," following the sinking of an Indian-flagged commercial vessel in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.

Also Read | US-Iran war throws up a new diplomatic stressor for India

Addressing the media during a bi-weekly briefing in New Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal detailed the government's response to the incident involving the vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya, which was targeted earlier in the week.

"This is a subject of high importance, and we attach high priority to the issue. Our missions all across the Gulf region are in constant contact with shipping, as also with maritime authorities in those countries and other authorities as well," Jaiswal stated, highlighting that Indian missions are operating 24/7 helplines to support affected individuals.

Both the MEA and the Shipping Ministry had previously condemned the attack on the vessel, confirming that all 13 Indian nationals onboard, part of a total crew of 14, were successfully rescued.

Sarbananda Sonowal said, "India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenceless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that all 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha."