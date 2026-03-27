Indian Agriculture Research Institute asks some students to leave campus, shift to online classes amid 'energy crisis'

The Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) in Delhi asked some of its students to leave the campus and shift to online classes. Students of undergraduate batches, master's first year, and PhD first year batches were asked to leave the campus and take their classes online starting April 6, 2026. The decision was taken due to "energy crisis" amid the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran.

The institute issued a notice on March 25, stating that:

1. “Classes for all Undergraduate batches, Master's first year and PhD first year batches (AY 2025-26) will be conducted online w.e.f April 06, 2026.”

2. “Students of these batches shall leave the campus for their respective homes till further communication from The Graduate School. Students should note that it will not be optional.”

2. “Second year onwards batches of Masters/MTech and PhD programs being run at IARI New Delhi and its sister institutes shall continue to attend offline classes and pursue their research as before.”

3. “Professors shall submit to the Joint Director Education, plan to conduct practicals of the courses taught online, upon students' joining back.”

Why has IARI taken this decision? The Graduate School, IARI, stated in the notice that the authorities took cognisance of the "current energy crisis being faced by the country."

It said that the impact of the crisis is "being felt by the institute in seamlessly running its students' hostels mess system."

Countries across the world are trying to shield consumers from soaring energy costs resulting from the US-Israeli war on Iran.

A government official told Reuters that India will review its fuel exports if needed to ensure availability in the local markets and it is "assessing fuel-supply requests from its neighbours and will approve exports only if it has surplus volumes."

The Centre has already consumers with piped natural gas from retaining, obtaining or refilling domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

It has invoked emergency powers and directed refiners to maximise production of LPG, widely used for cooking. It cut sales to industry to avoid a shortage for 333 million homes with LPG connections.

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PM Modi chairs meeting with CMs Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States on Friday, March 27, to review preparedness in light of the emerging situation arising out of recent developments in West Asia and its potential impact on India.

During the meeting, PM Modi cautioned against the spread of misinformation and rumours, stating that timely dissemination of accurate and credible information is essential to prevent panic.

"He also advised vigilance against online frauds and fake agents. PM called for special attention in border and coastal States to address any emerging challenges related to shipping, essential supplies, and maritime operations," a government statement read.

The Prime Minister also urged states to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict measures against hoarding and profiteering.