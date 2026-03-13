Jaishankar speaks with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi for 4th time amid Strait of Hormuz closure

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to X social media on Friday to inform that he spoke with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, even as the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues for the second week.

“Had another conversation with Iranian FM@araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues,” Jaishankar posted on X on Friday.

This is the fourth time Jaishankar held conversation with Araghchi in the wake of Iran closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz, hampering shipments of oil and fuel to several countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs had confirmed on Thursday that “External Affairs Minister and Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in the recent days.”

“The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said during a press conference on Thursday.

Jaishankar spoke with Araghchi thrice earlier — on February 28 (when Israel and the US attacked Iran for the first time), then on March 5-6, and later on March 10 and 13th.