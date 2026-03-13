Jaishankar speaks with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi for 4th time amid Strait of Hormuz closure

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to X social media on Friday to inform that he spoke with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, even as the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues for the second week.

“Had another conversation with Iranian FM@araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues,” Jaishankar posted on X on Friday.

Advertisement

This is the fourth time Jaishankar held conversation with Araghchi in the wake of Iran closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz, hampering shipments of oil and fuel to several countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs had confirmed on Thursday that “External Affairs Minister and Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in the recent days.”

“The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said during a press conference on Thursday.

Jaishankar spoke with Araghchi thrice earlier — on February 28 (when Israel and the US attacked Iran for the first time), then on March 5-6, and later on March 10 and 13th.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking story. It will be updated soon)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in