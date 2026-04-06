Iran war: Two India-bound LPG tankers sail through Strait of Hormuz, 16 still stranded

As the United States continues to pressure Iran, with Tehran keeping the vital trade channel — the Strait of Hormuz — shut, two Indian-flagged LPG tankers have safely crossed the war-hit strait. Officials said that Green Sanvi and Green Asha are headed for Indian ports, even as 16 other vessels remain stranded in the Persian Gulf, according to a statement on Monday.

While LPG vessel Green Sanvi is carrying 46,650 tonnes of LPG, Green Asha is carrying 15,500 tonnes of cargo. Sanvi will reach the Indian port on 7 April, Asha is scheduled to touch the Indian coast on 9 April, said Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, at a press briefing.

Advertisement

As many as 16 vessels remain stranded in the channel amid the ongoing war.

Mangal said, “Indian maritime operations remain safe and uninterrupted amid the West Asia crisis. 16 Indian-flagged vessels with 433 seafarers are in the region; two LPG carriers, Green Sanvi and Green Asha, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz.”

Also Read | Pakistan proposes US-Iran ceasefire plan that could reopen Strait of Hormuz

With Green Sanvi and Green Asha making their way towards India, eight Indian-flagged LPG tankers have safely crossed the waterway. The arrival of the two Indian-flagged LPG vessels will bring huge relief to the Indian households.

When the war broke out, there were 28 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz — 24 on the West side, four on the East side. Eight vessels from the west side and two from the east have reached safety.

Advertisement

Of the vessels still stuck in the Persian Gulf, one is of a loaded liquefied natural gas (LNG), two are LPG tankers (one loaded and one empty), six are crude carriers (five loaded, one empty), three are container ships, one is a dredger, one is carrying chemical cargo and two are bulk carriers, he said.

Asked about reports of Iran charging a fee for letting ships cross the strait, Mukesh Mangal said, “We have no information of such payments.”

Also Read | India Issues Emergency Tender For 2.5 Million Tonnes Of Urea As Iran War

India imports as much as 60% of its cooking gas needs, and consumes 33.15 million tonnes of LPG last year. As much as 90 per cent of those imports came from West Asia, which is facing a war.

The US-Israel attacks on Iran, and Tehran's sweeping retaliation, have all but halted shipping through the strait — the narrow shipping lane that is the conduit for oil and gas exports from Gulf countries to the world. Iran has, however, stated that “non-hostile vessels” may transit the waterway after coordinating with Iranian authorities.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)