Iranian minister emphasises AI democratisation, notes similar principles to PM Modi’s approach

Iranian Deputy Minister for Policy-making, Planning for ICT Development, and Digital Economy, Ehsan Chitsaz, has emphasised the democratisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as he underscored the growing convergence between India and Iran on the future of AI and digital transformation.

Speaking with ANI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Iranian minister highlighted the alignment between the country's digital vision and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to it.

Ehsan Chitsaz said, "The principles of PM Modi are quite similar to what we are looking for in Iran, especially democratizing AI for all people and harnessing AI for every person around the world. This is one of the most important principles we are looking for in Iran."

Speaking about Iran's policies on the use of artificial intelligence, the Iranian minister emphasised that fair and inclusive access to AI and digital growth are central to Iran's approach.



He noted that emerging technologies must be leveraged not only for economic advancement but also to ensure that benefits reach citizens across all sections of society, the news agency reported.

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The summit has witnessed participation of more than 110 countries, more than two dozen international organisations, and over 40 ministers.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras, or foundational pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable AI advancement, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.