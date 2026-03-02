Iran–Israel conflict: PV Sindhu, Esha Gupta, Ajith Kumar among Indians stuck in Dubai

Rising geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States have triggered widespread flight disruptions across parts of West Asia, leaving several Indian celebrities stranded in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Partial airspace closures and precautionary suspensions by airlines have resulted in multiple flight cancellations, affecting thousands of passengers — among them actors, sportspersons and tourists — who are now waiting for operations to normalise.

PV Sindhu Indian badminton star P. V. Sindhu has been stranded in Dubai since Saturday after flights were suspended amid the escalating regional situation. No official timeline has yet been shared regarding her return to India.

Esha Gupta shares safety update Actor Esha Gupta took to social media to reassure fans about her safety while acknowledging the tense environment. In a series of posts, she praised UAE authorities for managing the situation efficiently, including arrangements for food, accommodation and airport transfers for stranded passengers.

She added that while everyone around her was safe, the situation remained unsettling and she hoped to return to India soon. In a follow-up post, the actor said the past few days had been “scary” but expressed faith in local authorities and urged people not to panic.

Check out the post here:

View full Image Actress Esha Gupta posted on Instragram

Nargis Fakhri on anxiety and sleepless nights Actor Nargis Fakhri also revealed that she is stuck in Dubai. Sharing her experience on Instagram Stories, she described feeling anxious and unable to sleep as uncertainty loomed over flight operations.

“It’s been a crazy couple of days,” she wrote, adding that the constant anticipation of what might happen next had kept her on edge.

Also Read | Is Claude down? Hundreds of users report issues on Downdetector

Ajith Kumar’s return delayed Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar was in Abu Dhabi for professional training ahead of a motorsports-related commitment when the crisis escalated. With flights suspended, his return to Chennai has been delayed. His team has confirmed that the actor is safe and awaiting further travel updates.

Ammy Virk expresses concern for family Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk shared an emotional message online, speaking about the anxiety he feels as his wife and six-year-old daughter remain in Dubai amid the ongoing tensions. The singer highlighted the emotional toll such uncertainty takes on families back home.