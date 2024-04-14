The Embassy of India in Israel has issued an advisory for Indian nationals amid rising tension in the Middle East region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Embassy has advised Indian nationals to stay calm and follow safety protocols. It said that they were monitoring the situation and are in touch with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of Indian nationals.

Further, it has released two emergency contact numbers ( +972-547520711 and +972-543278392) and a link to a form, asking all Indian citizens to register themselves with the Embassy.

The Indian Embassy on April 12 had also issued an advisory for its nationals, urging them to avoid unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, on Sunday India called for an immediate de-escalation, urging all parties to exercise restraint, refrain from violence, and return to diplomatic negotiations.

On Saturday night, Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel. Following this global leaders condemned Iran's action and asked to follow the diplomatic path.

India's Ministry of External Affairs said, "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence, and return to the path of diplomacy."

Iran's attack on Israel has come after the latter's defense force killed seven Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), including a top commander on April 1.

Iran had vowed to retaliate for a strike on its consulate in Syria.

Iran's allies in the region joined the attack, with Yemen's Huthi rebels also launching drones at Israel, according to security agency Ambrey. Lebanon's Hezbollah movement announced it had fired rockets at Israeli positions in the annexed Golan Heights around the same time, as well as a second barrage hours later.

Meanwhile, Iran has urged Israel not to retaliate militarily to an unprecedented attack overnight, which Tehran presented as a justified response to a strike that destroyed its consulate building in Damascus earlier this month.

"The matter can be deemed concluded," Iran's mission to the United Nations said in a post on X just a few hours after the start of the operation late Saturday.

"However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe," the Iranian mission warned.

