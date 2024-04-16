Iran-Israel conflict: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan postpones 2nd trip to India this year
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan has postponed his visit to India. Sullivan's trip to New Delhi, scheduled for this week, was intended for wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, in addition to holding Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) annual review meeting.