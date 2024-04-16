Iran-Israel conflict: Air India, Indigo & Vistara reroute international flights; govt says, ‘carry out risk assessment’
Tensions between Iran and Israel prompt Indian airlines to reroute flights, increasing expenses. Analysts warn of longer routes, higher fuel costs, and impacts on international air travel
As the situation between Iran and Israel continues to remain tense, the civil aviation ministry has asked Indian airlines to carry out their risk assessment on international flight operations. Airline firms including Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, and other companies are operating their international flights on longer routes to avoid Iranian airspace.