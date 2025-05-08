Iran's Foreign Minister arrives in India a day after Operation Sindoor. To meet EAM Jaishankar

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in India on Thursday morning. Araghchi's India visit comes amid tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam terror attack and the counter strikes on terror camps in 'Operation Sindoor' by India.

Araghchi was in Pakistan a few days ago where he met top leadership including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On 5 May, Araghchi urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" and prevent an escalation after holding talks with Pakistan's top leadership amid tensions between the two neighbouring countries following the Pahalgam attack.

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government said on early Wednesday morning . In all, 9 strikes have been targetted, the government said in the statement calling it ‘Operation Sindoor.’

The strike comes days after Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's hill station.

Hours after ‘Operation Sindoor’ Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India launched Operation Sindoor on Pakistan early on Wednesday morning, exercising its right to respond to thePahalgam terror attackand preempt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks.

These actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible, he said adding they focused on dismantling theterrorist infrastructureand disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India, Misri said at a press conference.

What is the itinerary? -During the visit Abbas Araghchi will meet with senior Indian officials to discuss bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments, according to Iranian Embassy in Inida.

-Araghchi’s visit was scheduled long before tensions escalated between India and Pakistan over 22 April Pahalgam terror attack.

-Araghchi is scheduled to co-chair a meeting of the bilateral joint commission with external affairs minister S Jaishankar while in New Delhi today.

-The meeting comes at a time when New Delhi and Tehran are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the signing of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty.

-After the bilateral meeting, the Iranian foreign minister will call on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Advertisement

-Iran condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir. In a statement issued by the foreign minister , Tehran said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people & government of India."

-After the Pahalgam attack, Araghchi had said that Tehran was ready to mediate between India and Pakistan.

“India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbours of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbours, we consider them our foremost priority,” Araghchi posted on X.

